Becky Vardy shares beautiful pictures of her newborn daughter

Rebekah Vardy has shared an adorable picture of her baby daughter Olivia Grace, snuggled up and sleeping soundly.

Becky, 37, and husband Jamie Vardy welcomed the tot on December 28.

The mum of five wrote: "She loves her Snoo... I wish this had been around when I had Finley would have saved hours of night-time rocking and Ssssshhh’ing".

She also added a cute snap of her son cradling gorgeous Olivia Grace.

Sunday snuggles 💗💙 #bigbrother

As well as Olivia Grace, Becky and Jamie have Sofia, four and Finley, two, while Becky has two children from previous relationships, Megan, 13 and Taylor, nine.

Jamie also has a daughter Ella, 10, with ex-partner Emma Daggett.

Becky previously revealed that footballer Jamie missed his side Leicester City's game against West Ham for the birth.

She told Hello!: "I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter."

Olivia glued to me is the actual reality of life at the moment and I’m very happy with that

Following Becky's much-publicised spat with Coleen Rooney, Becky and Jamie are now happily enjoying life with their new baby girl.

Becky posted on Instagram: "Olivia glued to me is the actual reality of life at the moment and I’m very happy with that ❤️"