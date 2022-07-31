Rebekah Vardy posts defiant Instagram picture after Wagatha Christie trial

Last week saw Rebekah Vardy lose her Wagatha Christie libel case against Coleen Rooney, and she’s now made a defiant statement via an Instagram post after the ruling.

The 40-year-old star was reported to be ‘devastated’ following the court outcome, and said in a statement that she believed the judge ‘got it wrong’.

Rebekah Vardy has posted her first Instagram post since the court verdict. (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Rebekah Vardy put on Instagram?

The Dancing On Ice star appeared defiant and ready to move past the court verdict in her latest Instagram post.

Shared with 410,000 followers, the WAG could be seen striking a ‘peace out’ pose as she faced away from the camera.

Her long brunette hair was tied up in pig tails as she walked away from the camera. Additionally, she wore denim shorts with a graffiti sprayed leather jacket proudly stating ‘Normal is boring’.

Whilst she has now limited comments on the image, followers and fans were quick to comment. One fan wrote: “We’’ve got ya back Girl. Always.”

Another added: “love ya beaut!”

“Love you,” wrote a third.

On another Instagram post from before the verdict, fans have rushed to share support for Rebekah. One fan commented: “I still love you and I believe you were libeled. So sorry the judge failed to see that.”

Another echoed their thoughts, writing: “Sorry about the verdict.”

Rebekah Vardy and husband Jamie Vardy attend the trial. (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Rebekah Vardy say about the verdict?

The verdict of the Wagatha Christie trial was announced on Friday (29 July), and Rebekah Vardy lost her libel case against fellow WAG Coleen Rooney.

Afterwards, Rebekah issued an emotive statement addressing the ruling.

“I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just,” she said.

“I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding,” she continued.

She got it wrong

She added: “The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’.

“But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong. This is something I cannot accept.”

She then went on to say that she, her family, and her unborn child were subject to “vile abuse” after Coleen’s post.

“As I explained in my evidence I, my family and even my unborn baby, were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post. These have continued even during the course of the trial.

“Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop. The case is over,” she added.

