Rebekah Vardy appeared on Tuesday’s GMB to talk about her upcoming stint on Dancing On Ice.

The WAG and mum of five, 38, spoke to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.

Here, she said she can’t wait to get her skates on. But she also wants to ‘clear her name’.

After Becky shared her excitement on signing up for the upcoming series, Piers prodded her further.

Rebekah Vardy with husband Jamie (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers ask Rebekah?

He asked her several leading questions alluding to her ongoing ‘situation’ with Coleen Rooney.

The pair fell out last year when Coleen claimed false stories about her had been leaked to the press via Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account.

Piers asked Rebekah: “Now, I know there’s something we can’t talk about that everyone else is talking about. But the thing we can’t talk about, is there anything you can say about it?”

Rebekah replied: “You’re so predictable. I just knew that was going to come up. I just know what you’re about to say!”

Rebekah Vardy spoke to GMB from her car (Credit: ITV)

How did Rebekah respond?

Unbothered, Piers continued: “Everyone’s talking about it. It’s hard for legal reasons, but is this going to happen?”

Although Rebekah is unable to say much on the legal matter, she did say she had tried to make amends.

However, she added that it just didn’t work out that way.

She explained: “Look, we tried to sort things out amicably and it just didn’t work.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney together at Euro 2016 (Credit: SplashNews)

“I understand people think it’s ridiculous, but what was I meant to do?

“I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes and I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

Despite the drama she said it is is little compared to what many Brits are currently going through.

She added: “To be fair, Piers, in comparison to what some of the people have gone through with covid and things it’s incomparable.”

Coleen is headed for legal battle with Rebekah (Credit: SplashNews)

As for her skating skills, Rebekah says she thinks she will do alright.

She revealed her dad took her skating regularly as a child.

The WAG said: “My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates, at least, when I was about seven years old.

“We used to go skating a lot when he picked us up when my mum and dad split up and we’d go and stay with him for the weekend.

“He used to take us to the local ice rink so it’s a really fun family thing for us to have done together. So I’m really excited actually.”

