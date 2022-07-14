Rebekah Vardy thanks firefighters for ‘saving our lives’ after ‘frightening’ experience

Rebekah Vardy has hailed firefighters in Portugal on Instagram, indicating she and her family have been affected by wildfires.

Mum-of-five Rebekah, 40, is half-Portuguese on her father’s side.

And footballer’s wife Rebekah, who sued Coleen Rooney for libel, demonstrated how fluent she is with her latest Story post.

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Rebekah Vardy thanks firefighters on Instagram

In a post shared earlier today (Thursday July 14), Rebekah offered up thanks to brave emergency services workers.

Additionally, her most recent posts on her main account from the past few days indicate she may be on holiday with her children.

However, she does not indicate where in the world these snaps were taken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy)

Today’s upload showed a skyline. That image was accompanied by words that suggested Rebekah and her family may have undergone a “scary” experience themselves.

Her words translated as: “Waking up very grateful to the fire department that works tirelessly risking their lives to save ours. Thanks.

“Thinking of everyone. Very scary.”

ED! has approached a representative for Rebekah for comment.

Rebekah Vardy shares a post thanking firefighters on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

European wildfires

Portugal has suffered a series of wildfires, with fierce blazes reported in Algarve resort Quinta do Lago.

Duncan Bannatyne reportedly has a home in the area – and yesterday (July 13) he shared clips on Twitter of the devastation.

Footage showed flames ripping though the exclusive golfing retreat and fire engines on the move to deal with the chaos.

Terrible day in the Algarve today. pic.twitter.com/cWTzrAtsb2 — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) July 13, 2022

Was a hell of a day in a he Algarve today pic.twitter.com/eoC5AAJOFw — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) July 13, 2022

Former Dragons Den star Duncan said he was “evicted” from his home. The 73-year-old later indicated fires were contained after a few hours.

“Was a hell of a day in the Algarve today,” he added in a tweet.

According to reports, there were 2,841 firefighters on the ground in mainland Portugal at one point.

Additionally, the Portuguese government declared a state of heightened alert until Friday.

Furthermore, similar fires have also broken out in on the continent in Spain, France, Turkey and Croatia.

