Rebekah Vardy gives birth to baby daughter

Jamie Vardy has announced that wife Rebekah has given birth today with a message on social media.

The Leicester City captain wrote on Twitter: "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived.

"Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

His club announced the news on Twitter before he had chance to!

On December 19, Becky hinted the birth was imminent, sharing a shot of her bump in full bloom.

She captioned the picture: "Ready when you are, baby."

The little girl is the third child shared by Becky and Jamie, who married in May 2016.

They are already mum and dad to Sofia and Finlay.

Rebekah has two more children, Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from previous relationships.

And Jamie has another daughter, Ella, from a past relationship.

Earlier this week, Becky shared a picture of her brood, wishing her followers on Instagram Merry Christmas.

Now they have an extra little person to add to next year's festivities!

