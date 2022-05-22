An ex-husband of Rebekah Vardy has denied her High Court testimony that he forced her into the ‘chipolata’ kiss and tell story about Peter Andre.

Steve Clarke was married Mrs Vardy for a year in 2005. He was her second husband and also her boss at the time the one night stand was reported in the News of the World in 2003.

Mr Clarke told the Mail on Sunday he was speaking out as he felt sorry for Mysterious Girl singer Peter, who recently broke his silence about how the comments about his manhood have affected him.

Rebekah Vardy claimed in court her ex-husband ‘forced’ her to do tabloid interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebekah Vardy’s ex reacts

Vardy apologised for the remarks in the tabloid interview in court during her Wagatha Christie libel trial.

But she also insisted aspects of the newspaper chat “didn’t come out of her mouth”.

She claimed on day one of the case: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this. It is something that I deeply regret.”

However, Mr Clarke claims the decision to do the tell-all was Rebekah’s alone after seeing a callout for stories about contestants in an upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

He told the Mail: “Becky said to me: ‘Oh look, I should tell them about Peter Andre.’ I asked her why she would want to do that and she replied that it would be a bit of money for her and it would be funny. I told her she should do whatever she wanted to do.”

Peter Andre reflected on the impact over the years of the comments from 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She could not keep it quiet’

Furthermore, Mr Clarke claims the then Rebekah Nicholson made arrangements to speak with the tabloid. He insists his involvement was limited to driving her to and from a photo studio in south west London.

He continued: “I was told when we arrived at the studio that it wasn’t a good idea for me to be there because it might influence what Becky may or may not say.

I was also told it might be a little embarrassing for me.

“I was also told it might be a little embarrassing for me, so she said she would call me when she was finished.”

Nonetheless, Mr Clarke recalled his then-girlfriend said she remained “respectful” in the interview.

He added her fling with Peter occurred two years previously. Mr Clarke said it became “the talk of the office” at his timeshare business where she worked.

“She could not keep it quiet,” Mr Clarke added.

Rebekah Vardy has apologised for her comments about Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebekah Vardy’s response to ex

Elsewhere in the interview with the Mail, Mr Clarke denied he was abusive or controlling towards Vardy.

However, her spokesperson told the newspaper: “Mrs Vardy is all too aware of the harrowing truth about this individual and no amount of misogynistic victim shaming will change this.”

ED! has approached a representative for Rebekah Vardy for comment.

