Rebekah Vardy has been accused of lying under oath as the Coleen Rooney libel case draws to a close today (May 19).

The wife of Jamie Vardy stands accused of selling stories about Rooney to the press.

This is something she denies.

Summing up, however, Coleen’s barrister made some pretty damning claims about Vardy.

He also alleged that she deleted evidence as part of a “cover up”.

Rebekah Vardy arrived in court without her husband today (Credit: Cover Images)

Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney: Latest news

The High Court heard from Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne earlier today.

He accused Rebekah Vardy of carrying out “targeted” deletions of her WhatsApp messages with her then-agent Caroline Watt.

She deleted the WhatsApp chat and then lied under oath about it.

As a result, he claimed that a “substantial” amount of vital evidence relating to the case has been lost due to “deliberate deletion”.

He told the court that Rebekah’s own expert had concluded the way the data has been lost was “surprising”.

Summing up the point, he said: “There is only one conclusion.

“And that is that Mrs Vardy deleted the WhatsApp chat and it was a deliberate lie to cover up her wrongdoing. There is no other plausible explanation.

“The only conclusion the court can reach is that she deleted the WhatsApp chat and then lied under oath about it.”

Michael Sherborne threw damning claims at Vardy in court today (Credit: Cover Images)

Vardy branded ‘unreliable witness’

Sherborne also alleged that Vardy was a “highly unreliable witness”.

He argued that her memory was “selective” while Coleen “had been honest”.

He told the court: “Mrs Vardy was a highly unreliable witness. Her evidence should be treated with the utmost caution. It’s accuracy simply cannot be trusted.

“The contrast in the way Mrs Rooney gave evidence could not have been clearer,” he said.

He added that Rebekah’s evidence was “ill-considered and lacking in candour”.

Sherborne also claimed Rebekah’s memory had been “selective” as she gave evidence.

Coleen and Wayne head off on holiday

Wayne and Coleen Rooney were not in court to hear the closing arguments. Instead the pair jetted off on holiday with their sons.

Jamie Vardy didn’t accompany wife Rebekah to court today.

He was, however, in court for the first time yesterday.

