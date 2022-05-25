Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence as she awaits the verdict in the Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie trial.

Vardy has been tight-lipped on social media during the trial.

However, with Coleen and husband Wayne Rooney currently off on holiday, it seems the Vardy gang are also enjoying some downtime.

Rebekah Vardy is also enjoying some downtime during a break in the Coleen Rooney trial (Credit: Splash News)

Rebekah Vardy breaks silence

Earlier today, Rebekah posted two pictures to Instagram – one to her Stories and one to her grid.

Rebekah, footballer husband Jamie and their kids were all on the pitch after Leicester City’s final game of the season yesterday (May 24).

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

After the match Rebekah and the kids – Meghan, Taylor, Sofia, Finlay and Olivia – posed with Jamie on the turf.

And it was this cute family picture that Rebekah posted online, along with an emoji that indicated she was feeling the love for her family.

On her Stories she shared a picture of the couple’s younger daughter, Olivia, posing with a football.

And Rebekah responded to some of the comments on her grid post, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy)

Rebekah responds to fan comments

One person said: “Wow Olivia looks just like Megs did as a baby!”

Rebekah responded: “I know it’s crazy isn’t it.”

Team Vardy always!

Another asked if Rebekah’s eldest Megan was “taller” than her.

“Megs is taller,” she said, with a crying emoji.

Little Olivia was on hand to celebrate the end of the season with the Vardy gang (Credit: Instagram)

Elsewhere, many more of Rebekah’s followers sent their love to the WAG, and wished her well with the outcome of the Wagatha Christie trial.

Read more: Rebekah Vardy accused of ‘lying under oath ‘and’ deleting key evidence’

“Lovely family, and it was really lovely to see you all there together,” said one.

“So glad to see you back Becky. Enjoy your family time,” said another.

“Team Vardy always!” declared another.

Coleen and husband Wayne Rooney have jetted off on holiday (Credit: Splash News)

Coleen Rooney jets off amid Rebekah Vardy trial

Rebekah’s appearance at the football comes days after Coleen missed the last day of the trial to head off on holiday with Wayne and their sons.

The WAGS found themselves in court after Rebekah brought a libel case against Coleen following her notorious Wagatha Christie accusations.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.