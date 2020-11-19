Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy were the names on everyone’s lips, when the “Wagatha Christie” drama kicked off last October.

Rebekah’s account was a hot topic for days after former pal, Coleen, 34, accused her of leaking stories about her private life to the media.

Since then, things have taken a more serious turn. Rebekah, 38, launched a £1 million lawsuit in High Court against the WAG.

Coleen in a legal battle with Rebekah (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What caused the Twitter spat?

The WAGs hit headlines in October 2019 after they became embroiled in a public Twitter spat over accusations of ‘leaked stories’.

Coleen, who is married to Derby County captain Wayne Rooney, told her 1.2 million followers that friend Rebekah had been leaking information to The Sun from her private Instagram account.

The WAG spent months wondering who had been leaking her information before Rebekah raised her suspicions. Coleen chose to turn to detective. She changed her Instagram settings so that only a limited number of people, including Rebekah could see her stories. The WAG then made up false stories to see if they ended up being picked up by the media, which they were.

However, Rebekah denies having any involvement in this. The WAG is seeking substantial damages for the abuse she has suffered as a result of the claims that former friend, Coleen made against her.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Where did the name of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal come from?

When WAG Coleen turned detective last year to determine who had been leaking her private Instagram stories, she was quickly dubbed “Wagatha Christie” by Twitter fans.

It didn’t take long before the nickname was trending on social media.

How close were Rebekah and Coleen?

It is unknown how close the two WAGs previously were. However, both are often seen supporting their husbands on the pitch.

The girls have previously been snapped looking close at different events, including at a UEFA Euro football match in 2016.

The fact that Coleen allowed Rebekah to follow her private Instagram suggests that the two women have some sort of friendship.

Coleen Rooney spotted on a coffee run ahead of the trial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the timeline of events?

On October 9, 2019, Coleen accused Rebekah of ‘leaking’ information about her.

On the same day, Rebekah took to her social media account to deny the leak.

Since then, Coleen’s post has gone viral and has gathered a lot of attention.

On October 10, 2019, The Sun reported that Rebekah had phoned Coleen in tears, begging her to believe that she wasn’t at fault.

On the same day, Rebekah slammed Coleen for encouraging trolls to bully her.

Rebekah and Coleen at the Euro 2016 (Credit: SplashNews)

Rebekah asked to see the screenshots that allegedly proved that Rebekah’s account was the only one viewing the leaked Instagram stories.

In May 2020, sources revealed that an arbitration hearing took place via Zoom. During the meeting, lawyers attempted to avoid a court case.

In the same month, Rebekah apparently stated that she wanted a public apology from Coleen.

On June 22, 2020, Rebekah reportedly launched a £1 million lawsuit in a move to clear her name.

Look, we tried to sort things out amicably, it just didn’t work.

Coleen was disappointed Rebekah had chosen to go to court.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Rebekah told host Piers Morgan: “Look, we tried to sort things out amicably, it just didn’t work.”

Rebekah was all smiles when turning up to skating practice for Dancing On Ice earlier this week.

After a year of failed negotiations, the case will reach court today.

The pair have failed to come to agreement (Credit: Splash News)

What will happen in court?

Legal proceedings to settle the spat begin today with a preliminary hearing in High Court.

Mr Justice Warby will determine the “natural and ordinary” meaning of Coleen’s posts on Instagram and Twitter.

Rebekah’s lawyers argue that the meaning of Coleen’s posts state that Rebekah had consistently and repeatedly betrayed her trust over several years.

Rebekah’s lawyers state that Rebekah feared she would lose her baby due to the extreme stress.

