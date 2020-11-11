Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney ‘could come face to face in court next week’

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney could face off one another in court as early as next week.

The first of their High Court hearings is set for next Thursday.

And Coleen, 34, is reportedly keen to attend in person.

According to The Sun, Coleen must present sufficient evidence to prove the libel case against her.

Rebekah, 38, is suing Coleen for defamation after she claimed that Rebekah’s Instagram account was used to source and leak false stories about her personal life to the press.

Coleen Rooney may attend court next week (SplashNews)

Why are Coleen and Rebekah going to court?

After over a year of failed negotiations, the court case will finally reach High Court next week.

But Coleen will need to provide evidence that shows that Rebekah paid a part in leaking the said stories.

Rebekah has consistently pled her innocence, and said that many people have had access to her social media accounts in the past.

A source said: “It’s too far gone between them now. A judge will have to decide.”

Meanwhile Rebekah said on Good Morning Britain back in September that she is determined to ‘clear her name.’

Rebekah Vardy has denied leaking stories about Coleen Rooney (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Rebekah said about the upcoming case?

She said: “We tried to sort things out amicably but it didn’t work. I understand people think it’s ridiculous but what was I meant to do?

“I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name.

“And I will do whatever it takes, and I hope it’s going to be resolved soon.”

Last October Coleen was coined WAGatha Christie after she shared her suspicions about Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account across social media.

In fact, her statement read: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing the Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories. There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

Rebekah and Coleen at the Euro 2016 (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Coleen accused Rebekah of?

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this I came up with an idea.

“I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while.)

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about basement flooding in my new house.



“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know from certain which account/individual it’s come from.

Before adding: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

*ED has contacted Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s representatives for comment.

