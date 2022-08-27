Rebecca Adlington has heartbreakingly revealed in an Instagram message that she’s suffered a miscarriage.

On Saturday, the Olympic swimmer, 33, shared a photo in a hospital bed.

She shared the devastating news that she suffered a miscarriage on Tuesday and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The I’m A Celebrity star went on to say that she later became readmitted to hospital, where doctors treated her for sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever.

Alongside a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed holding a cup of tea, Rebecca said: “On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery.

“I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday.

Rebecca shared the devastating news that she’s had a miscarriage (Credit: Shutterstock)

“After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place.”

Rebecca continued: “I can’t thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive.

“It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support.

“@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends.

“We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it.”

Rebecca was also treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever (Credit: ITV)

Concluding her heartbreaking message, Rebecca said: “Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!”

Many of Rebecca’s celebrity friends offered their support to the star in the comment section.

Catherine Tyldesley wrote: “Oh love. I’m so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Ellie Simmonds said: “Sending love,” followed by three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Adam Peaty commented: “Sending all my best, so sorry to hear it.”

Rebecca and her husband Andy already have their son Albie, one.

She also has a seven-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

