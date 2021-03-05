Rebecca Adlington has welcomed a beautiful baby son with partner Andrew Parsons.

The former Olympic gold medalist, 31, announced the happy news on Instagram last night (March 4), alongside an adorable shot of baby Albie Bennett.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rebecca revealed she was running on just four hours of sleep since giving birth.

Rebecca Adlington welcomed a baby son earlier this week (Credit: Instagram Story/beckadlington)

Reposting a snap from her hospital room, the athlete went makeup free as she cuddled little Albie in her arms.

Alongside the photo, Rebecca commented: “First night & managed about 4 hours sleep in total.”

The snap was initially posted by her sister-in-law, who gushed: “Sooo proud of this amazing women, my sis-in-law and mummah of my perfect new nephew.”

Rebecca is already a mother to daughter Summer, five, with her ex-husband Harry Needs.

When did Rebecca Adlington welcome her baby son?

The professional swimmer welcomed the tot on Thursday (March 4).

She shared the news with a picture of her son in a white onesie and a cute knitted hat.

Rebecca penned: “Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons. 4.3.21.”

Meanwhile, her celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the couple.

Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons

Louisana Lytton wrote: “So perfect.”

In addition, a Catherine Tyldesley said: “Oh darling!!! He’s so beautiful! Congratulations.”

Helen Skelton added: “Thrilled for you!!! Congratulations.”

Furthermore, Ore Oduba shared: “Aww congratulations Becky!!!!”

Rebecca with her boyfriend Andrew Parsons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebecca announces she is pregnant

The star announced she was expecting a child with boyfriend Andrew back in September.

Furthermore, Rebecca also revealed the couple were expecting a boy – much to the delight of her partner.

She told Hello! Magazine: “He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package. I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment.”

Rebecca previously married former professional swimmer Harry, with the couple splitting in 2016.

