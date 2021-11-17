‘Real reason’ Katie Price and Carl Woods went to Vegas after marriage rumours

Katie Price has revealed the ‘real’ reason why she and Carl Woods jetted off to Las Vegas amidst wedding rumours.

Fans thought Katie, 43, headed to Sin City to make Carl her fourth husband.

But the Pricey now claims this was not the reason at all and she’s actually making a documentary about how easy it is to tie the knot in Vegas.

Katie and Carl seen with a marriage licence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple had everyone talking while being snapped in a chapel and out and about holding a marriage licence.

Katie even cryptically posted that something is “Done and Dusted” on her Instagram page, and fans went into a frenzy.

What did Katie Price say?

She let the cat out of the bag on Wednesday however, telling her social media followers that she’s back from her trip.

And she’s not married.

Katie says: “Hey everyone, so we’re back from our trip. We were out filming some YouTube content and documenting how easy it would be to get married in Vegas showing the various steps involved.”

Katie’s reason behind the trip was totally different to what Carl posted earlier this week.

He appeared to say that they headed over to Vegas and did all the wedding stuff as a hoax.

Katie issued a message on social media (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Katie criticised by her exes

As well as the marriage licence and the Romano Chapel at legendary hotel Caesars, the couple also visited a bridal shop.

But all was not as it seemed.

Carl told his social media followers: “I can confirm Katie Price and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was.

“However a $102 marriage certificate caused complete carnage and got the media all excited and [bleep].”

Rumours of a wedding apparently didn’t go down well with the fathers of Katie’s kids.

Katie has returned from Vegas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess with his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, her third husband Kieran Hayler shares Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Katie.

A source close to Kieran told the Daily Mail last week: “Kieran and Peter are livid that Katie hasn’t taken the children’s feelings into consideration.

“Pete has already sent legal letters today. Kieran feels she is putting Carl first and is a very selfish mother and has done this because all she cares about is her relationship with him.”

