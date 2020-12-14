The Real Full Monty On Ice star Ashley Banjo has opened up about his “tough year”.

Ashley, who leads the Diversity dance troupe, appeared on Good Morning Britain today (December 14), chatting to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

And, when asked about his controversial BLM performance on Britain’s Got Talent, he said he’s “been through a lot this year”.

Ashley revealed it’s been a ‘tough year’ to Piers and Susanna (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley Banjo say on GMB?

Susanna asked Ashley if it had been a tough year and a “tough moment” following the backlash.

He said: “Absolutely. This year, it’s not a year I would take back.”

Ashley added: “I’ve learnt a lot this year, I’ve been through a lot this year.

“I would never ever go on about it because there are so many more people who’ve had so much more of a tough year than me and the rest of Diversity.

“We’ve got each other, we’ve been bubbling up. We’ve been performing and filming, but even for us it’s been tough.”

He added: “Even for me, looking after the rest of group, the rest of the guys, and not knowing what was going to happen…

“We are a group, we’re a small business and we’ve been hit,” he revealed.

“But it’s been so so tough for so many people so I’d never go on about how tough it’s been for us.”

Diversity’s performance sparked more than 24,000 Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

What happened on BGT?

The Diversity boys performed a BLM-inspired routine on the show back in September. It followed the death of George Floyd in America.

To say the dance received a mixed reaction from viewers would be an understatement.

While it moved some viewers to tears, others complained about it to broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

Ashley is hoping he won’t reveal too much on tonight’s Real Full Monty On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Is Ashley appearing on The Real Full Monty On Ice this year?

Yes indeed!

Viewers will tonight see Ashley on The Real Full Monty On Ice on ITV.

Asked how much of him we’ll actually see, the Diversity hunk laughed to Piers and Susanna.

He revealed: “Hopefully not too much for too long!”

The Real Full Monty On Ice is on ITV tonight (December 14) at 9pm.

