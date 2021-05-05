Rotten meat
New trend to eat raw, rotten meat to get high criticised by doctors

Now that really is disgusting... and dangerous!

By Paul Hirons

Eating rotten, raw meat is the latest craze among those searching for a legal high.

We’re used to superfoods and any food hack that can make us feel better inside and out.

However, the craze for eating rotting, raw meat has an entirely different goal.

But doctors have now warned that this craze can cause serious illness.

Raw meat
How meat should look (Credit: Pexels)

Why are people eating rotten, raw meat?

‘High meat’ is said to give a euphoric feeling, but to get there a piece of meat has to have been left for weeks if not months.

It’s also said that, in some cases, ‘high meat’ has been left for years.

Men’s Health magazine said: “After eating the rotten flesh, high meat purveyors report an intense feeling of euphoria.

Read more: Judge Rinder leaves fans in hysterics with bizarre lockdown meals

“Whether it’s caused by a reaction to the bacteria as it hits your stomach, the result of dehydration and delirium caused by severe food poisoning, or is nothing more than a self-fulfilling prophecy no one is sure.”

But the trend has come in for severe criticism from doctors who have warned against it in the most strenuous of terms.

Eating rotting meat
Someone tried rotting meat on YouTube (Credit: YouTube)

What do the experts say about it?

Dr Sarah Jarvis told The Sun newspaper: “At worst, it can cause serious illness – severe tummy pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

“While fans may talk about the Inuit people’s habit of eating kiviak – basically a seal’s carcass stuffed with whole birds and left to ferment – fermentation is very different from rotting.”

Men’s Health also recommends staying away from this bizarre and dangerous craze.

“Food-borne bacteria such as salmonella and staphylococcus aureus can cause food poisoning so acute it can lead to hospitalisation,” it says.

“If you’re lucky, you’ll experience several days’ worth of severe pain, fever, nausea and vomiting. In extreme cases, it can cause death.”

Raw meat trend
Doctors warned against the trend (Credit: Pexels)

“Losing my mind over this”

One Twitter user found an account that tried the ‘high meat’.

In an original Tweet, a user said: “A friend convinced me to eat raw rotten meat (high meat) yesterday and it actually felt great.

“Very interesting since everyone would think it’s crazy.”

Upon being asked if the user got sick, he replied: "Not at all."

Upon being asked if the user got sick, he replied: “Not at all.”

The Tweeter caption the quote-tweet: “Losing my mind over this”.

