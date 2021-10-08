Ranvir Singh has stunned fans as she showed off her latest hair transformation.

The 44-year-old Good Morning Britain star debuted her new look on Instagram earlier today (October 8).

And fans were clearly impressed by Ranvir‘s longer locks.

Ranvir looked incredible as she proudly showcased her new look.

The GMB presenter enlisted the help of celebrity hairdresser, Luca Jones, to transform her appearance.

The pair opted for subtle extensions and loose waves.

Alongside the shot of herself, Ranvir wrote: “As the weather turns, and the days get shorter, I felt like a change!

“Rise up @lucajoneshair @kitchhair for perfecting my new hairdo… if you’re near me make space for swishing.”

Fans rushed to comment on Ranvir’s do.

Ranvir Singh showed off her new hairstyle on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to some, the style knocked years off Ranvir’s age.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Omg! It is absolutely gorgeous. How are you constantly getting younger looking?!”

Another added: “Always looking elegant.”

How are you constantly getting younger looking?!

A third wrote: “I love it, you look absolutely stunning.”

A fourth gushed: “Wow you look gorgeous!!! It suits you so much.”

In addition, a fifth penned: “Just when I thought you couldn’t look anymore perfect… absolute stunner.”

Ranvir usually sports shorter hair (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir’s hair journey

It isn’t the first time Ranvir has discussed her hair journey with fans.

Earlier this year, the former Strictly Come Dancing star opened up on her battle with alopecia.

Ranvir has suffered from the hair loss condition since she was eight years old.

In a previous interview, she said: “I’ve had alopecia since I was about eight or nine, my dad died and I mean, I know what caused it and it never, ever got better.

“I know you can’t tell now but it is there underneath it all and it makes you exceptionally self-conscious doesn’t it?”

