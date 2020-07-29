Ranvir Singh hits back at criticism as she confirms Loose Women return

Ranvir Singh has confirmed she's hosting Loose Women again.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday morning (July 29).

Ranvir posted a video of herself at Loose Women as she looked through the colourful wardrobe.

What did Ranvir Singh say about her Loose Women return?

She wrote: "I’m back with @loosewomen today and tomorrow at 12.30pm hoping to brighten up your afternoon as the panel always do!

"But look at this wardrobe department.. I feel like I’ve walked into a rainbow."

Fans were delighted to have Ranvir back on the programme.

One person commented: "Look forward to seeing you Ranvir, you give the show a breath of fresh air."

Ranvir Singh confirmed she's hosting Loose Women twice this week (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: "Brilliant Ranvir, I will be tuning into Loose Women then today."

A third said: "Good to have you back @ranvir01."

I will be tuning into Loose Women then today.

However, one person wasn't impressed about Ranvir's return.

They wrote on Twitter: "Oh god not you, kick out the cat let's all go for a walk, bad enough when she's on GMB."

But Ranvir hit back: "So why do you bother following me on Twitter, bye."

So why do you bother following me on Twitter 🤷🏾‍♀️ bye 👋 https://t.co/IByJF1t1Dt — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) July 29, 2020

Last month, viewers loved having Ranvir on the programme and wanted her to stay permanently.

Speaking on the show, she said: "I feel a bit giddy. I've had too much sleep obviously.

"Thank you for having me ladies!"

Nadia Sawalha said: "It's so good to have you, we had so much fun yesterday in the meeting.

"We were like, 'yeah, we like this!' I think we should kick you off with a really good Loose Women dilemma."

Loose Women viewers loved having Ranvir on the show (Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com/Cover Images)

What did Loose Women viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: "Absolutely LOVE Ranvir, can we please have her as a permanent Loose Woman?"

Another wrote: "I like Ranvir Singh presenting this. Can she stay?"

A third added: "Someone get Ranvir a permanent seat at the table!!!"

Do you enjoy watching Ranvir on the show?