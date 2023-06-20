Journalist Rae Stewart, who has died aged 56
ITN and Sky News journalist Rae Stewart dies aged 56 after ‘illness’ as tributes pour in

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Journalist Rae Stewart, who presented on Sky News and ITN, has died at the age of 56, it’s been revealed.

Friends of the presenter said that Rae had suffered from an “illness” before his tragic death. He had previously retired from his job in 2022 due to ill health.

Rae had more than 20 years of reporting experience, working for ITN, Sky News and GMTV. And, today (June 20), tributes to him have flooded in.

Journalist Rae Stewart dies aged 56

Journalist and broadcaster Stephen Jardine wrote a tribute for Rae, saying: “My best friend Rae Stewart has died after an illness. He was just 56. Rae was a proud son of Tain and a brilliant journalist, author, husband, father and friend. All my thoughts today are with him and his beloved family.”

Scottish news reporter on STV Mike Edwards OBE added: “Desperately sad to learn of the passing of Rae Stewart – a friend, colleague and fellow Highlander. A cracking lad taken far too soon.”

He also worked for the government during Covid

After leaving journalism, Rae wrote two books and headed into politics. He became a communications consultant working for businesses, government departments and major institutions.

He worked as head of comms for the Iraq Inquiry and was press secretary to Nick Clegg during the Liberal Democrat leader’s time as Deputy Prime Minister.

Stewart also held roles as comms director for Defra and interim director of communications for NHS Test and Trace during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

His final tweet was sent on May 30, just weeks before his death. In it, he shared praise for his new book, Smoke on the Water.

His exact cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

Read more: Emily Morgan’s poignant final broadcast for ITV – weeks before her death

