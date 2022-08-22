Former Radio 2 host Paul O’Grady took a break from his holiday to issue a stark warning to his followers on Instagram.

Paul is currently in Copenhagen, Denmark but he took time out to alert fans to a fake account.

The For the Love of Dogs host posted a screenshot from a user calling themselves paulo_grady728.

The user’s profile picture is a shot of the real Paul holding a pooch.

It showed what appears to be a direct message, saying: “I would like to thank you for your likes and good comments.”

Paul posted the DM from his verified account with the caption: “This is fake account. It’s not me.”

The star’s friends and fans raced to the comments section to say something about the imposter.

Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Condou quipped: “But it sounds just like you!”

A follower then wrote: “Reported it last week there is also a lady claiming to be your social media PA saying you want to write to people to thank them for the comments they leave, reported her as well honest some people. [Sic]”

Another added: “I get so many of these damn things following me, the record is 5 Richard E. Grants in one day.”

Paul warned followers about a fake account (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third complained about the amount of fake profiles on the social media site, writing: “So many around at the moment. I report all I see but nothing gets done about it. Apparently it doesn’t go against their Community Standards. I mean, I’ve read their Community Standards and it clearly says pretending to be someone else is against them but somehow when you report them it isn’t. Go figure.”

Other followers said they’d already had contact from the fake and had blocked him right away.

Former Radio 2 star Paul O’Grady is on holiday in Denmark (Credit: YouTube)

What did his fans say?

“I also had this. I thought fake why would Paul want to follow me,” wrote one.

Another said: “Yes. I’ve had DM messages from this fake account.”

And a third wrote: “I’ve had this and I blocked it.”

Last week Paul stunned fans with his appearance as he made an emotional visit to the Danish docks where he worked 40 years ago.

He shared a post of the brightly painted docks on his Instagram.

Paul shared that he used to work at a pub near the docks 40 years ago and now the dock is filled with “little bars and restaurants”.

Paul wrote: “Down the docks in Copenhagen or at least they were 40 years ago when I was working here (in a pub, not down the docks).

“Now it’s very ChiChi with little bars and restaurants and brightly painted buildings. Still, it looks lovely and the cafes are great. #Copenhagen.”

But fans couldn’t get enough of Paul’s look.

One fan wrote: “You’re looking really well.”

Another said: “You look amazing.”

