The Radford family and their children are back on screens this week for a brand new documentary series, 22 Kids & Counting.

The Channel 5 programme, starting tonight (Monday, February 22), charts the Morecambe-based family’s experiences of lockdown.

Who are the Radford children and how old are they? Read on to find out about mum and dad Sue and Noel’s huge family.

The Radfords have previously appeared on ITV’s This Morning (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Who are the Radford family children?

The Radford family children are: Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 11, Tillie, 10, Oscar, 9, Casper, 8, Hallie, 5, Phoebe, 4, Archie, 3 and Bonnie, 2.

Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is 10 months old. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown and viewers will get to see Sue and Noel bringing her home in Channel 5’s 22 Kids & Counting.

Their 17th child, Alfie, was stillborn in 2014 and would be six years old.

Of Sue and Noel’s brood, 18 still live with them at their Lancashire home.

Sue and Noel tied the knot almost 30 years ago (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

When did they start having children?

Sue and Noel had their first child, Chris, in 1989.

At the time, Sue was 14 and Noel was 18.

To me, rich would be having the big mansion, the flash cars and quite a few hundred thousand… we are not that.

The couple went on to tie the knot three years later, on September 26, 1992.

Sue – who has spent over 16 years of her life pregnant – is now 45 and Noel is 50.

Sue and Noel had their 22nd baby during lockdown (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Are the Radford family on benefits?

No, Sue and Noel’s main income is their bakery business, which took a hit during lockdown.

The family does not claim any benefits apart from Child Benefit.

When asked if the family was rich, Sue once said “absolutely not”.

She explained in a Q&A, as reported by LancsLive: “To me, rich would be having the big mansion, the flash cars and quite a few hundred thousand in the bank, to me that would be rich but we are not that.”

Their youngest child is daughter Heidie (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Are Sue and Noel grandparents?

Yes, Sue and Noel have grandchildren.

Last year, Millie gave birth to a baby girl, named Ophelia.

They have three other grandchildren, as their daughter Sophie has three kids – Daisy, six, Ayprill, four, and Leo, two.

