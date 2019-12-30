Rachel Riley’s baby daughter melts hearts in new photo as she turns two weeks old

Rachel Riley has celebrated her baby daughter turning two weeks old.

The Countdown star shared a photo of herself and Maven, who was gripping onto a card which read: "Today I am 2 weeks old."

In the picture, Rachel sported a makeup-free face as little Maven pulled a sweet face.

Rachel captioned the post: "1st Christmas down, 8 nights of Chanukah down, now on to Russian New Years for this little party animal!"

Referring to a London synagogue and shops targeted with antisemitic graffiti and recent stabbings in New York, Rachel added: "My thoughts with those in New York and London who’ve had those celebrations marred.

"Hate will never win. Love to all this week, here’s to a brighter future."

Fans gushed over the sweet post with one person writing: "I love this sentiment. Thank you and festive cheer to you all."

Another said: "Beautiful photograph," while a third commented: "Wow she looks so like her mummy."

Rachel recently shared a photo of Maven surrounded by Manchester United merchandise including teddy bears, football shirts, and baby clothes.

8 nights of Chanukah down, now on to Russian New Years for this little party animal!

She wrote: "As a parent it’s important your kids make their own choices in life, no pressure, she can support whichever football team she likes... so long as she picks a red one that plays in Manchester.

"Huge thanks to our friends and @manchesterunited family for all these amazing gifts!

"Such a lucky girl (and very happy Mum!)."

Earlier this month, Rachel announced the arrival of Maven on Instagram in photos with husband Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel wrote: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

She added: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn’t get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time!

"She’s absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

