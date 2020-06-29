Rachel Riley shares family photo to mark wedding anniversary with husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev have celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Maven last December, tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas in June last year.

To mark one year since their big day, Countdown star Rachel posted a family photo to Instagram.

The picture showed Rachel and Pasha beaming alongside their adorable little girl, Maven.

Rachel also posted a throwback photo from their wedding day.

In the image, the couple are seen smiling as they exchanged their vows.

What did Rachel say?

Rachel wrote: "One year later! Celebrating today with our extra smiler in the family."

Pasha and Rachel became parents last December (Credit: Channel 4)

She added: "Love these two. What a first year it’s been!"

Fans gushed over the beautiful photos.

One person commented: "Congrats on a special year. Married a human. Made a human. Became a family."

Another wrote: "Congratulations, you are a beautiful family."

A third added: "The sweetest!! Happy anniversary."

Meanwhile, last week, Rachel paid tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha on Father's Day.

She shared a photo of doting dad Pasha holding Maven on his shoulders.

Rachel said: "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful Dads and Grandads out there! Have a lovely day all of you."

Last year, the couple announced they had got married in Las Vegas in a low-key and intimate ceremony.

Las Vegas wedding

Rachel shared a snap of herself and Pasha stood in front of a flower carousel as the blonde beauty held a bouquet of red and white roses.

She captioned the post: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev, We both said yes."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev married in Las Vegas last year (Credit: WENN.com)

According to The Sun Online, the couple - who met on Strictly in 2013 - wanted to keep their nuptials low-key and reportedly kept the ceremony from most of their close friends and family.

A source told the publication: "They wanted to ensure it was just the two of them and everything was kept as quiet as possible.

"They did it in complete secrecy — even most of their friends and family had no idea they were going there to get married.

"By keeping everything a closely guarded secret, they pulled it off and surprised their loved ones. Naturally, everyone is delighted."

Months later, the pair became parents for the first time when Rachel gave birth to Maven.

What did Rachel say at the time?

In a post on Instagram, Rachel announced Maven's birth saying: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance!

"Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

Rachel said she and Pasha "couldn't be more in love" after their daughter was born (Credit: WENN.com)

Meanwhile, she added: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn’t get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time!

"She’s absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

