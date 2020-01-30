Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev release adorable new pictures of baby Maven

Countdown star Rachel Riley has shared new images of her adorable daughter Maven, who was born in December.

The tot – who Rachel shares with former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev – arrived two weeks after her due date.

However, she came so quickly that Rachel ended up giving birth in her bathroom at home.

Rachel and Pasha with their adorable newborn (Credit: Charlotte Emily Gray/From Babies With Love)

Announcing her birth, Rachel posted: "She’s absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

Now six weeks old, baby Maven has appeared in her first photoshoot with her famous parents.

The beautiful photos are part of a collaboration with From Babies With Love, which helps orphaned and abandoned children through the sale of its organic baby clothes.

The little cutie snoozed through most of her first photoshoot (Credit: Charlotte Emily Gray/From Babies With Love)

In the shots, baby Maven seems blissfully unaware of all the fuss going on around her, with the tot snoozing away as her doting mum held her for photographs.

Swaddled in a blanket and wearing a hat from the brand's new Love Collection, Maven did eventually wake up from her nap for the cute family photos.

Countdown star Rachel is clearly loving motherhood (Credit: Charlotte Emily Gray/From Babies With Love)

Rachel said: "As a new parent I feel even more strongly about creating positive change in the world, for my own daughter and for children everywhere."

She added: "I think the concept that you can help those less fortunate by buying the products you’re looking to buy anyway is brilliant."

Rachel concluded: "From Babies With Love’s beautiful, organic baby clothes are such a heartwarming way to contribute, I feel proud whenever Maven wears them."

The TV star has been speaking about trying for baby number two (Credit: Charlotte Emily Gray/From Babies With Love)

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly back in 2013 and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019.

Rachel is clearly loving motherhood so far. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram and revealed that she and Pasha are already thinking of adding to their brood.

