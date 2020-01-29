Rachel Riley is talking about baby number two months after welcoming first child

Being a new mum obviously suits Countdown queen Rachel Riley, as it seems she's already making plans to expand her family from three to four.

The self-confessed 'proud maths geek', who had her first baby in December last year, posted a funny video on Twitter today.

It features a dog enjoying himself on a swing in a park, with the caption: 'Chonky floof cloud living his best life!

Rachel joked: "This is what I’m naming my next child."

This comes in response to the unusual names that she and her hubby, former Strictly pro dancer Pasha Kovalev chose for their baby daughter.

They have called the little tot Maven (meaning 'one who understands') Aria (meaning 'lioness').

But one of Rachel's fans didn't quite get the joke, commenting: "You're naming your child based on a dog, that's degrading."

Others were wondering if this was her way of making an announcement that she was expecting, with one asking: "You're not pregnant again are you lovely Rachel?"

Rachel and Pasha met in 2013 when they were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing.

They announced that they were an item a year later, some time after Rachel had split from her then-husband of 16 months, Jamie Gilbert.

The couple broke the happy news of Rachel's pregnancy in May last year, then married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in July last year.

Baby Maven Aria arrived a few months later.

2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance!



Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4. 🥰👶🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/em3rvL6n9U — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) December 18, 2019

Once you say it a few times, Chonky Floof Cloud Riley Kovalev does have quite a ring to it - whether their next child is a boy or a girl!

