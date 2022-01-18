Countdown star Rachel Riley treated Coronation Street fans to some adorable photos of her baby daughter in the Rovers.

Rachel, 36, has been on maternity leave from the show.

She gave birth to Noa in November, her second child with husband, former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Riley (@rachelrileyrr)

Read more: Rachel Riley addresses ‘feud’ with Countdown co-star Anne Robinson

When is Rachel Riley back on Countdown?

On Monday, Rachel revealed that she’s back at work, and took baby Noa along too.

Posting on Instagram, Rachel said: “Spot the difference. One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer.”

She shared another picture from two years ago with first daughter, Maven, in the same spot – at the Rovers Return on the Corrie tour set.

Rachel’s fans flocked to her comments section to wish her luck on her return to work.

“Good luck with your return – lovely pictures,” wrote one follower.

“They’re both young to drink,” joked another.

“Beautiful Noa she is so like her big sister xx,” said someone else.

Rachel is returning to work on Countdown (Credit: YouTube)

And a fourth commented: “Fabulous pictures, it will be wonderful to have you back on Countdown.”

Some of Rachel’s famous friends also shared their thoughts on the cute pictures.

Vanessa Feltz wrote: “Top babies. Utterly delicious. Much love Vanessa.”

Rachel and 41-year-old Pasha met back in 2013 when Rachel was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

She was paired with professional dancer, Pasha, and the rest is history.

Was Rachel married to someone else before Pasha?

They got together after the show ended and Rachel separated from her first husband.

Rachel and Pasha announced in May 2019 that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas later that year.

Rachel and Pasha have been together since 2013 (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Countdown viewers fume as show is ‘taken off air at last minute’

In November, Rachel appeared on Lorraine, just two weeks after giving birth.

She told host Lorraine Kelly that she was still in a ‘daze’.

Rachel also broke her silence on newspaper headlines about a ‘feud’ between her and Countdown host, Anne Robinson.

When asked about the alleged feud, Rachel said she was aware of reports about tension between her and Anne.

She told Lorraine: “I’ve seen the headlines of feuds escalating – I’ve been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks.”

Rachel went on to say that Anne isn’t “the cuddliest person in the world”.

However, she added: “But it’s just a different show now, she’s making it her own.”

Countdown is available on All4 as well as airing on Channel 4 at 2.10pm on weekdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.