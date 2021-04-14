Rachel Riley has announced she’s pregnant with her second baby with husband Pasha Kovalev.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Maven, in December 2019.

Now, Rachel and former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha are set to become a family of four.

A special teatime teaser! 🤗 And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her… 😉 And it’ll only get worse till Autumn! 🌈👶🏻 Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave ☺️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bumPnbAQfh — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) April 14, 2021

The Countdown star took to Twitter to share a photo of herself on the show’s set.

In the image, Rachel is seen cradling her baby bump next to the Countdown board which read out the word “fittriley”, which spells “fertility”.

Alongside the picture, the star wrote: “A special teatime teaser!

Rachel is pregnant with the couple’s second baby (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

“And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her…”

Rachel continued: “And it’ll only get worse till Autumn!

“Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave.”

Fans congratulated the couple in the replies section.

One person said: “Huge congratulations to you and the whole family.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Maven (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “What amazing news! We’re absolutely thrilled for you all. Congratulations from everyone at Hearing Dogs.”

A third added: “Congratulations to you both, what wonderful news.”

Meanwhile, the happy news comes after Rachel admitted she would love another baby.

Speaking to Hello! magazine last month, Rachel said that she and Pasha have friends who have recently had babies.

She said: “Yeah I think we’d like another one.

Rachel previously said she’d like another baby (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

“Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?”

Meanwhile, Rachel also spoke about raising daughter Maven during lockdown.

Rachel added that when things do start opening up, “we’re going to have to learn how to be parents in the real world because we’ve only really been parents in lockdown”.

