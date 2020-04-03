What time is the Queen's coronavirus speech this weekend?

The Queen is set to address the coronavirus pandemic in a televised speech this weekend.

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday (Credit: Splash News)

What time is the Queen's coronavirus speech?

The Queen is set to address the nation on BBC One this Sunday (April 5) at 8pm.

Buckingham Palace revealed that the speech would be played on TV, radio as well as the royal family's social media channels.

Her Majesty's message is said to have already been recorded in Windsor Castle.

A statement on the Royal Family's Twitter account read: "On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST) Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

"As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The

’s social media channels."

Her Majesty rarely makes televised speeches in times of national crisis (Credit: Splash News)

Why is the Queen's coronavirus speech so significant?

The Queen traditionally makes an annual televised speech on Christmas Day.

However, Her Majesty rarely addresses the nation in times of crisis.

In fact, this will be the fourth time she has done so throughout her 68-year reign.

Previously, she spoke out following the death of her mother in 2002, shortly before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 and during the First Gulf War in 1991.

Have any of the Royal Family contracted coronavirus?

Prince Charles has had coronavirus but has since recovered.

Earlier this week, he spoke out to offer the country words of encouragement.

He said: "As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens

"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

There were concerns for the Queen after one of her footmen received a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The staff member in question was responsible for bringing her food and walking her beloved pet corgis.

However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Her Majesty is in good health.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.