Six moments from the Queen's coronavirus speech that will reduce you to tears

The Queen's coronavirus speech left many Brits in tears this evening (April 5).

It's a rare occurrence that Her Majesty speaks out in times of national crisis.

But her encouraging words lifted the spirits of the nation and couldn't have been more appreciated.

In case you missed it, here are six moments from that are sure to have you teary-eyed too.

The Queen remembered her first ever address to the nation in 1940 (Credit: BBC)

"My first broadcast"

The Queen addressed the pain families were enduring from separation while in self-isolation.

She admitted that it brought back memories from World War II.

"It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made in 1940 with my sister," Her Majesty revealed.

"We as children spoke from here in Windsor spoke to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety.

"Today once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones but now as hone we know deep down that it is the right thing to do."

The Queen's coronavirus speech had Brits in tears (Credit: BBC)

"We will meet again"

After sharing her memories from World War II, the Queen referenced Dame Vera Lynne's hit We'll Meet Again.

Promising the nation that we will beat coronavirus, she said: "We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again.

"We will meet again."

Brits were thankful to the Queen for her words of encouragement (Credit: BBC)

"This one is different"

Although Her Majesty explained that the UK has been through challenging times in the past, she stressed that this time, things are different.

Reassuring Brits, the Queen emphasised that the entire world is in this together.

"This time we join with all nations across the globe," she explained.

The Queen helped to lift the nation's spirit (Credit: BBC)

"Take pride"

The Queen encouraged Brits to think of future generations as she emphasised the importance of following the government's guidelines.

"I hope in years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," she said.

"Those who come after us will say that these Britons are as strong as any.

"The pride in who we are is not a part of our past – it defines our present and future."

The Queen praised rainbows drawn by children (Credit: BBC)

"Rainbows"

The Queen paid tribute to the nation's sense of community.

Showering Brits with praise, she said: "The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit."

Bringing a tear to many people's eyes, Her Majesty added: "Its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children."

Her Majesty thanked key workers (Credit: BBC)

"Thank you"

The Queen thanked not just NHS staff but all essential workers.

As clips of key workers such as retail employees and and local council staff were played, she said they were "selfless".

"What you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return fo more normal times."

