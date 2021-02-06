Pubs are set to reopen again in May, according to reports.

Drinkers have been told to prepare for a reopening of their favourite locals in just three months’ time.

It has also been suggested that the curfew, which previously saw pubs close at 10pm, will be scrapped.

And by April, landlords could be serving takeaway booze once more.

Brits can reportedly look forward to drinking at the pub again in May (Credit: Pexels/ Johannes Rapprich)

Who decides when pubs will open again?

According to The Sun, Government ministers are currently penciling in a date to reopen all pubs and bars in May.

It is hoped half of all adults in the UK will have received at least their first coronavirus vaccination by then.

The much-hated 10pm curfew will also be scrapped, according to the report.

This means pubs will at last be able to shut up at their usual closing time.

Ministers are even said to be reviewing the “substantial meal” clause.

The 10pm curfew will be scrapped, according to reports (Credit: Pexels/ ELEVATE)

Read more: Two coronavirus strains can be caught at the same time, scientists warn

Brought in when the pubs reopened following the second lockdown, it meant Brits had to order a ‘dinner’ alongside booze.

The government is yet to unveil its ‘road map’ to reopening the UK from the current lockdown.

Social distancing is likely to still be in place, meaning that large groups are likely to have to sit outside in beer gardens to begin with.

A Whitehall source told The Sun: “Things that were proven to be a hindrance like 10pm drinking up, will go.

“If pubs are to reopen for good they’ve got to do it properly and can’t be stuck in limbo like last year.”

Another added: “Ventilation is key to tackling the virus so expect a major push to drink outside to begin with, especially for larger groups.”

Large groups of drinkers are likely to have to sit outside (Credit: Pexels/ Mark Dalton)

When did pubs close?

Pubs and restaurants across the UK were forced to close their doors to punters in November 2020.

This coincided with the country’s second lockdown, which was only supposed to last for four weeks.

While some were allowed to briefly reopen under the Tier system, they were all closed again by January – and have remained this way.

It has had a huge affect on the industry.

Read more: COVID vaccine calculator: Brits can find out when first and second jabs are due

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “Our sector is in limbo.

“And at several points in the last 12 months pubs and breweries have effectively had to pour.

The UK is current in its third full lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.