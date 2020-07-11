Public divided over possibility of mandatory face masks in shops

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that face masks may become mandatory.

While this is being heralded as a great idea to get Britain back and running by some of the public - others appear less than impressed.

In the past week Boris has said that he hopes commuters working from home will soon return to the office.

He has said this is imperative to help boost the flailing British economy.

This comes in despite of the coronavirus pandemic very much an ongoing concern.

The British public may have to wear masks in public soon (Credit: Unsplash.com)

In a live Q&A, Boris hinted that it may soon be mandatory for customers to wear masks in shops.

"I don't think they really do anything"

The PM said: "We are looking at ways of making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops."

And as for returning to the workplace, he said: "I think everybody has sort of taken the 'stay at home if you can' - I think we should now say, well, 'go back to work if you can'.

"I think it's very important that people should try to lead their lives more normally."

However, not everyone seems on board with Boris' potential ruling.

One Twitter user argued: "Looks like face masks are going to become compulsory in shops etc. I do wear one but I don't think they really do anything.

It is already compulsory to wear face masks on public transport (Credit: Unsplash.com)

"Now we'll all have to wear masks for no real good reason for a year plus."

Another user lamented: "Can somebody tell me WHY, if this coronavirus has virtually gone from the UK, we may be forced to wear face masks in public places?"

And a third user complained: "Boris and his compulsory face masks will kill off the retail trade faster than lightning!"

But many other users argued that mandatory face masking could be life-saving.

"Should have been made mandatory from the onset"

Several also compared how well face mask wearing helped reduce the spread of coronavirus in other nations.

One user questioned: "Why are face masks only just becoming more the norm in the UK? It should have been made mandatory to supermarkets and public transport months ago."

How do you feel about compulsory face masks? (Credit: Unsplash.com)

A second user argued: "Face masks should have been made mandatory right from onset of this Pandemic in entire UK and every occupied household should been provided with sufficient quantity.

"This measure alone if adopted would have made huge difference! Don't know who advises who and when?"

Another urged: "The complacency back home in the UK is so depressing. Here in the UAE we’ve had to wear masks outside at all times since March or face a £600 fine. It works. Full stop."

A further user wrote: "In Germany the #COVID19 mortality is currently 1/10 of that in UK. Still ALL staff in restaurants, pubs and cafes wear face masks. Why not in UK?"

As of now masks are only mandatory on public transport in England.

