Princess Kate Middleton ‘in tears’ after Prince William changed NYE plans, new book claims

Princess Kate Middleton was “left in tears” after Prince William changed their New Year’s Eve plans at the start of their relationship.

According to a new book, the pair had a rough festive season back in 2006.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed in her 2011 book, The Making of a Royal Romance, that Prince William cancelled plans with Kate last minute.

As a result, at the time she was left “in tears”.

According to the expert, William and Princess Kate had spent that Christmas apart to be with their own families.

Kate Middleton was apparently ‘in tears’ when William cancelled plans (Credit: Splashnews)

However, they were due to spend NYE together to make up for their time away from each other.

But just before the big night, it’s believed William decided to stay with his family instead.

Princess Kate Middleton ‘in tears’ over NYE plans

He is said to have informed Kate with a phone call on Boxing Day. As a result, she reportedly worried about the future of their romance.

Katie wrote in her book: “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Her fears weren’t unfounded, as they went on to split briefly in 2007 just weeks after the incident.

However, thankfully the pair ended up reuniting.

As a result, they eventually got engaged in 2010. They went on to have three beautiful children; Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Meanwhile, Kate has been voted Top Female Role Model of 2022 by Brits – beating members of her own family to the top spot.

Kate has been voted the Top Female Role Model in the UK this year

The poll, which gave voters the option of voting for the likes of Liz Truss, Emma Watson, and Rochelle Humes, was conducted as part of a campaign by Girls Out Loud.

Kate topped the poll with 35 percent of the vote, even beating members of her own royal family.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, meanwhile, picked up 17 percent of the votes, while Meghan only achieved 16 percent of the vote.

Read more: William and Kate step out of limelight to ‘recuperate’ with kids following ‘tough’ time