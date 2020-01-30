Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell shares her touching letter about William and Harry

Princess Diana's former butler has shared a touching hand-written letter she sent him about her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

On Instagram, Paul Burrell, 61, posted a snap of part of the letter alongside a photo of Diana with her two sons, and said he was reminded of its "poignant" message as the Sussexes embark on a "new life" together.

Read more: Former butler to Princess Diana Paul Burrell says she would 'want Meghan and Harry to be happy'

"As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago," Paul caption the post.

"They are a mother's words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago."

Paul posted a pic of the letter on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

He then quoted Diana's hand-written note, which read: "'I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I've planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.'"

In the comments, one royal fan wrote: "It's so refreshing and heartwarming to see this after the unwarranted hate they have been getting, especially Meghan."

Another said: "You know she's proud. Looking down, cheering them on."

Such powerful words from a dedicated mum.

A third told him: "Absolutely beautiful. She is forever with them."

"Beautiful Princess Diana," someone else commented. "Beautiful words from the heart. Oh how she loved her boys, then and now!"

A fifth said: "Thank god for Diana, she planted great seeds for her sons, but also for the rest of the world."

"Diana will always be in our hearts, forever, as time moves on," said a sixth, adding: "Such a lovely princess, but all too short a life."

"Such powerful words from a dedicated mum," commented another.

Diana lost her life in a car accident in 1997 (Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Harry left emotional as he retraces mum Princess Diana's steps on royal tour

In an earlier post on Instagram, Paul spoke about how Harry and Meghan's shock decision earlier this month to step down as 'senior' members of the Royal Family - and become financially independent as they split their time between the UK and Canada - got him thinking about Diana and wondering what she would have thought.

He told his followers: "In my heart I know that she would want Harry and Meghan to be happy above all else. Yesterday I found a letter which the Princess wrote to me so many years ago and one line jumped out from the page.

"In her hand she wrote... 'I would look up and laugh and love and live'.

I feel they are appropriate words to wish Meghan, Harry and Archie every possible happiness in Canada and beyond."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.