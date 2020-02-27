Princess Charlotte and Prince George's school at centre of coronavirus scare

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school is at the centre of a coronavirus scare.

Several pupils at the royal children’s private school, Thomas’s in Battersea, have been sent home due to fears of the virus.

These students are currently self-isolating.

Charlotte and George both attend Thomas's School in Battersea (Credit: CoverImages)

A spokesperson for the school said that it is taking the "potential risks" associated with the coronavirus "very seriously".

Four students were reportedly sent home after returning to the UK from a trip to northern Italy.

The spokesperson continued: "Like all schools we are taking the potential risk connected with the spread of COVID-19 very seriously."

"And to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display symptoms.

Schoolmates of Prince George had been in Italy (Credit: Splash)

"We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results.

"All parents have been informed and we have maintained regular communication with our school community to ensure that advice is shared and important information is circulated," they said.

A number of children at Charlotte's school have been tested (Credit: Splash)

"We will of course preserve staff and pupil confidentiality and will not be commenting on specific cases."

Health officials in Italy have confirmed 400 cases of the coronavirus across the country in addition to 12 fatalities.

Zara and Mike Tindall were in Italy this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike this week returned from a ski trip in Lombardy, Northern Italy but will reportedly not be self-isolating.

