Princess Beatrice's fiancé has chosen his three-year-old son to act as best man at their wedding.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has chosen his son Christopher - who is also known as Wolfie - to take on the prestigious role at his nuptials to his bride at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace on May 29.

The groom's best man will be his young son (Credit: Splash)

A spokesperson for the couple told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man."

Friends told the newspaper that Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 36, chose Wolfie for the role because they want to show that he is "loved and embraced by his stepmother".

Wolfie's mother Dara Huang, 37, is also expected to be invited to the wedding and the reception afterwards at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eduardo have asked that well-wishers donate to the charities Big Change and Cricket Builds Hope instead of sending wedding gifts.

Beatrice - who is ninth in line to the throne as the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, The Duchess of York - recently shared her excitement about her upcoming nuptials in a handwritten letter to a well-wisher.

Mum Sarah approves of the match (Credit: SplashNews)

German royal blogger katsroyalletters shared the "beautiful reply" she'd received from the couple on her Instagram account.

The note read: "Thank you so much for thinking of us after the engagement. It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future.

"We are so excited to get married and begin life together. With our very best wishes, Beatrice and Edo."

The couple opened up on their "adventure together" when they made their engagement announcement.

They said in a statement at the time: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.