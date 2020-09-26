Princess Beatrice discussed her secret wedding this week for the first time since tying the knot with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the summer.

The newlywed spoke about her private nuptials during a video call. Speaking in a chat with the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Princess spoke with the winners of the organisation’s Kids Summer Art Competition.

One aspiring young artist had drawn a picture of a bear at a wedding.

Princess Beatrice talked about her wedding in a video call (Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

What did Princess Beatrice say about her wedding?

In response, Beatrice said: “I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun.

“Do you think this might be my wedding? I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit.”

Read more: Princess Beatrice’s wedding tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed

Beatrice borrowed a dress belonging to the Queen for her big day. They modified the gown with new sleeves.

Princess Beatrice tied the knot in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice turned 32 last month – her first birthday as a married woman.

And as well as her husband no doubt spoiling her, her grandmother the Queen also sent her a special birthday message.

Posting to the Royal Family Instagram account, Her Majesty sent Beatrice her warmest wishes.

Do you think this might be my wedding? I am not sure I looked as smart.

She posted a heartwarming picture of the pair together at a church service over Easter.

The picture had the caption: “Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday.”

Suggesting what the princess might have enjoyed, the account added the balloon and birthday cake emojis.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly enjoyed a honeymoon in France (Credit: Hewitt/Mclees / SplashNews.com)

Beatrice and Edoardo’s low-key honeymoon

After they tied the knot in July, Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly enjoyed a low-key honeymoon in France.

Following their ceremony at Windsor Castle, they jetted off to the South of France, according to reports.

Read more: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ‘enjoying low key honeymoon in South of France’

A tourist claimed to have seen the pair enjoying a road trip, telling the Daily Mail that they saw Beatrice and Edoardo in “a small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff”.

They added: “It was such a surprise to see them. Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.