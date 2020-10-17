Princess Andre has shared a lovely tribute to her terminally ill nan Amy Price.

Katie Price‘s eldest daughter, 13, praised Amy for her positivity and love on her 66th birthday.

While taking to social media, Princess posted a collection of photos of Amy.

They show the former glamour model’s mum in various holiday snaps, including one in which she sits atop a giant bale of hay.

What did Princess Andre say about her gran?

Sharing in view of her some 290,000 Instagram followers, Princess wrote: “Okay nan, don’t even get me started on how much I love you!

“Happy birthday, I honestly wish you the best birthday wishes, you’re always so positive and such a great nan. Love you so so so so much! Happy birthday, love from Princess.”

Amy is suffering from a terminal lung disease.

What medical condition does Amy Price have?

She was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis back in 2017.

Informed by her doctors that it is terminal, she said she likely only has around five years to live.

The disease causes scarring to the lungs and prevents the sufferer from breathing properly.

Shortly after her diagnosis, daughter Katie offered to donate one of her lungs in the hope that it would help prolong her mother’s life expectancy.

However, Amy turned down the generous offer, saying she would never want to put her child’s life in danger.

Speaking to The Mirror, Amy clarified: “I said no, you’re not going to do that. You’ve got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who’s going to look after your kids?

Amy Price has ‘always been a sports person’

“You’ve got to think about your children, not me, and what’s going to happen to them.

“Of course, I was so touched at her offer.”

Meanwhile on a Loose Women interview in 2018, Amy said she was left stunned by the diagnosis.

Speaking on the panel alongside Katie, she said: “I’ve never smoked. I’ve always been a sports person.

“I go to the gym every morning, I do maybe two hours every morning and I’ve done that for years and years… And that’s why I was so surprised I’ve got a lung condition.”

Furthermore, much of this year Amy has had to shield from coronavirus.

While stuck in lockdown at her home for months, Katie was only able to visit her mum by speaking outside her home’s windows.

Finally, they were able to properly reunite in June after almost three months apart.

