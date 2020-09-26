Katie Price has hilariously embarrassed daughter Princess Andre with a throwback snap from a family day out.

The former glamour model uploaded a snap of Princess, 13, pouting for the camera whilst on a family trip four years ago. Princess has already begged her mum to delete it.

View this post on Instagram Morning peeps 🤣🤣🤣 @officialprincess_andre will hate this 🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Sep 26, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

Princess Andre begs mum to take down Instagram post

The snap, shared with Katie’s 2.3 million followers, shows daughter Princess posing next to a camel with a pouting expression on her face. Mum Katie captioned the snap: “Morning peeps… @officialprincess_andre will hate this.”

Princess was quick to dive into the comments and beg her mum to take the snap down.

She wrote: “Mum, no… delete it.”

Later, she added: “I was only nine.”

Princess Andre has asked mum Katie to take the image down (Credit: YouTube)

However, Katie’s fans loved the teasing between mum and daughter. One follower wrote: “This it proper mum/teenage daughter banter.”

Another fan commented: “Haha beautiful Princess. That’s what mums are for! Embarrassing pictures.”

A third shared: “One way to embarrass your daughter, love it! Such a natural pic.”

Some fans even mistook the snap for being Katie’s other daughter, Bunny, who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler. One fan commented: “I thought it was Bunny.”

Another posted: “Honestly thought this was Bunny when I first saw it! They look so alike!”

Katie Price and Carl Woods are believed to be trying for a baby. (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price and Carl Woods’ baby plans

Loved-up Katie and boyfriend Carl Woods have only been together for a few months. But already, things are moving fast. The pair revealed, via their new YouTube channel, that they are taking steps to try for a baby.

On the channel, where they showcased their latest shopping buys, a few telltale items hinted that their family might grow.

They showed off an ovulation kit and pregnancy test, as well as a candle called ‘Wedding Day’.

Carl said: “If we’re going to make a baby then we need the ovulation kit. I’m 31, I’m getting older. You’re 42, you’re even older.

“So we need to know, don’t we? I don’t want to be an old dad. Do you want to be an old mum?”

Katie later said she had brought the kit because of ‘discussions’ they’d had off camera.

Carl replied: “Our discussions about having kids. This is important.”

