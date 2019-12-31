Prince William and Kate Middleton send royal fans into meltdown by teasing 'first announcement of 2020'

A social media post teasing the "first announcement of 2020" from Prince William and Kate Middleton has sent royal fans into meltdown.

On Tuesday (31.12.19), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace Twitter account told followers to expect big news from the couple in due course.

The tweet read, "Stay tuned for our first announcement of 2020 very shortly..." and included a globe emoji.

Stay tuned for our first announcement of 2020 very shortly...🌍 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 30, 2019

In the replies, royal fans rushed to speculate and discuss what the announcement could be.

A number of the account's followers said they think the news will be a new world tour.

One said: "I'm guessing a world tour of some sort with the young Princes and Princess included - that would be amazing, spectacular, wonderful."

Are Wills and Kate heading off on a big tour in 2020? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another excited fan wrote: "Probably a big tour, judging by the emoji. Whatever it is, I'm on pins and needles."

A third put: "Huge tour?! Oh yes please."

Stay tuned for our first announcement of 2020.

Others asked if it could be news of baby number four. Kate and William already have George, six, Charlotte, four, and Louis, one.

"Baby #4?" one tweeted.

"Another baby?" someone else asked.

But one account thought a baby announcement was unlikely and backed the tour theory, responding to others: "Although that would be lovely, I don't think so. Catherine suffers from HG with each pregnancy and has shown no signs of severe illness recently. Given the [world] symbol they used, perhaps some international tours are coming in 2020?"

Although that would be lovely, I don’t think so. Catherine suffers from HG w each pregnancy & has shown no signs of severe illness recently. Given the 🌎 symbol they used perhaps some international tours are coming in 2020? — The Royal Crown (@TheRoyalCrownUK) December 31, 2019

Over Christmas, Kensington Palace delighted royal fans with a heartwarming festive message and a snap of William and their three children.

🎄 Merry Christmas to all our followers!



This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/40j3Xg36Q4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2019

The message, shared to Twitter Christmas Day, read: "Merry Christmas to all our followers! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year."

The photo showed William planting a big kiss on Louis' cheek, while Charlotte had her hands on her little brother's shoulders and George smiled for the camera.

