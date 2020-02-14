William and Kate 'set to take a break to spend more time with their children'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to take a short break from their royal work to spend more time with their children.

The 37-year-old Duke and the Duchess, 38 - who have kids Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 21-month-old Prince Louis - are pausing their royal duties during February, because Prince George and his sister will be on half-term break from school between February 17 and February 21.

The Duke and Duchess have been very busy over recent weeks, and an insider has even claimed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to quit as senior members of the royal family has brought them closer together.

The source told Us Weekly: "The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the UK. You'd think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it's actually brought them closer together.

"Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that's exactly what they're doing."

Prince William is apparently happy to discuss all of his concerns with his wife, frequently turning to her for advice.

Prince William is apparently happy to discuss all of his concerns with his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider explained: "If William has a problem, he'll talk to Kate about it. William confides in her about everything."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are reportedly set to axe 15 members of their UK staff.

The decision to close their office in Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation they plan to spend the majority of their time in North America.

However, Prince Harry's UK staff reportedly respect his decision to relocate to North America.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly set to axe 15 members of their UK staff (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A royal insider told the MailOnline: "The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people.

"The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken."

