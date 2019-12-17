Prince William reveals what he and Kate are getting Prince George for Christmas

Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas might have focused on festive cooking, but it gave special guests Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William an opportunity to speak about family life.

And, during last night's show (16.12.19), the Duke of Cambridge revealed what his eldest son, Prince George, would be getting for Christmas.

William joined Mary at the homeless charity (Credit: BBC)

The Prince, 37, and Kate visited charities they're involved in throughout the show, as well as helping Mary cook up some Yuletide treats.

Visiting homeless charity The Passage, the Prince explained to Mary how his late mother - Diana, Princess Of Wales - first brought him to the charity when he was a young boy.

And, chatting to volunteers and those who come to the shelter, he revealed what his six-year-old son, George will be getting for Christmas.

The young prince is a big football fan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

While sampling some of the people in the shelter's freshly-baked biscuits one person asked what his children would be getting for Christmas.

"George has already written his list for Father Christmas," the Prince said.

He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing or football. He's loving his football as well.

"He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing or football. He's loving his football as well."

The Prince - an Aston Villa fan - then admitted he's trying not to steer him towards a particular team.

"I try not to be too biased, I said you can support anyone but Chelsea, so naturally he [George] supports Chelsea."

Mary made viewers laugh (Credit: BBC)

Earlier on in the show, viewers were in stitches when Mary asked if Kate would like to "squirt on a cake".

"Mary Berry asked Kate Middleton if she'd like to have a 'little squirt' is ICONIC!" one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: "Oh Mary. Asking Kate if she wants to squirt over a cake."

