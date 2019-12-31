Prince William and Kate Middleton to tackle environmental crisis with new Earthshot Prize project

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rounding off 2019 with a huge new project aimed at tackling climate change and finding 'solutions' to the emergencies facing the natural world.

A post shared today (31.12.19) on the Kensington Palace Instagram page offered an inspiring message of hope that people "can achieve great things" as we face a "decade of action to repair the Earth".

A photo of Prince William gazing out over an incredible mountain range, taken by Kate during the couple's recent tour of Pakistan, was captioned: "'The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.

"'Remember the awe-inspiring civilisations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon.

Will and Kate want to solve the 'emergencies facing our natural world' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"'People can achieve great things. And the next 10 years present us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of action to repair the Earth.'"

The project, named The Earthshot Prize, will hope to "inspire" problem solvers as they seek out solutions to "Earth's greatest problems".

People can achieve great things.

The post continued: "Led by Prince William and a global alliance, the @EarthshotPrize will inspire the planet's greatest problem solvers to solve Earth's greatest problems: the emergencies facing our natural world."

A previous post announcing the launch of The Earthshot Prize featured a montage of imagery of the natural world and some of the most celebrated "problem solvers" in human history.

Legendary broadcaster David Attenborough was drafted in to narrate the clip, telling viewers: "Ours is a world of wonder. Every day, it reminds us of its beauty. But it also warns us that we can no longer take life as we know it for granted. But humans have an extraordinary power to solve the greatest of challenges."

It follows a teaser for the announcement, posted to social media late on Monday (30.12.19), that sent royal fans into meltdown as they speculated over what the news could be.

