Royal experts reveal the nickname fans will have for Kate when she becomes Queen Consort

Royal experts have revealed the nickname that the Duchess of Cambridge will likely be given once her husband, Prince William, ascents to the throne.

The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne behind his dad, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton will be by his side when he eventually becomes king.

As reported by The Independent, Kate is expected to adopt the official title of Queen Consort when William is crowned the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom.

Kate will become Queen Consort when Will is king (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, royal experts Zoe Burrell and Angela Mollard have revealed what royal fans will likely take to calling Kate when that happens.

Speaking on their podcast Royals, Angela speculated that we will get to see Kate "grow" in a way "we never saw Princess Diana grow".

She said: "[Kate] has got three children, she never puts a foot wrong, she is being imaginative with her dresses. But more than anything, she looks like she really enjoys it, she really does... curious, interested, proud."

Royal experts think she will be known as Queen Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They also discussed the future of the Royal Family, and how Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, will likewise be known as Queen Consort when her husband is crowned.

"I think there is a lot more chance that, under casual fashion, we will call Kate Queen Kate, or Queen Catherine," Angela continued, adding: "I think she will have earned it by the time that she gets there."

We will call Kate Queen Kate, or Queen Catherine.

Kate already has a nickname, earned because of her exceptional popularity with younger royal fans. And it's a moniker similar to that of Diana, her late mother-in-law, who was known as The People's Princess.

Commenters on a video connected to Kate's Five Questions project have been calling her 'Children's Princess'.

She's already affectionately known as The Children's Princess (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Children's Princess! Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge and our future Queen!" one said.

"You are a true inspiration! Thanks for being so genuine! You are The People's and The Children's Princess! You are loved, respected and admired worldwide," added another.

A third simply wrote: "The Children's Princess."

Others praised Kate, who recently headed to south Wales to meet lifeboat crews with William, for the "amazing" initiative and told her to "keep up the good work".

