George, Charlotte and Louis's favourite Christmas gifts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today woke up to three very excited children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their youngest Prince Louis were no doubt up early, ready to open their presents from Santa.

But what was he leaving under the tree for the trio this year?

George, Charlotte and Louis were definitely on the nice list this year (Credit: Splash News)

Top of four-year-old Charlotte's list was a pony – although we're not sure Prince William would've let Santa grant his daughter's wish.

He is said to have thought the tot was too young to look after a pony.

Charlotte takes after Queen Elizabeth and is obsessed with horses.

They added: "She's asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she's too young."

The trio were excited to see what Santa had left for them under the tree (Credit: Unsplash)

Her sporty older brother, Prince George, is said to have requested a new tennis racket and a football table from Santa.

And the pair both received children's cookery sets "because they love making a mess in the kitchen".

At just 20 months old, Prince Louis was too young to write a letter to Santa.

Kate revealed that clingy Prince Louis just wants to go everywhere with her (Credit: Splash News)

However, mum Kate revealed he recently started to talk and, it seems, all he wants for Christmas is her.

"He keeps saying: 'Me, me, me.' And he wants to come everywhere with me!"

