Duke of Cambridge congratulates DIY SOS as it wins BAFTA Special Award

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated DIY SOS after it received a BAFTA Special Award.

In a Tribute event in Bristol on Monday, the BBC show was awarded the gong in "recognition of its outstanding creative contribution to television".

The evening was hosted by presenter Nicki Chapman with key members of the show’s team sharing insights including presenter Nick Knowles, interior designer Gabrielle Blackman and the Purple Shirts tradesmen Mark Millar, Julian Perryman, Billy Byrne.

The show has received a BAFTA Special Award (Credit: BBC)

The award recognises the programme’s work highlighting important social issues and how it has had a significant positive impact on individuals and audiences across the UK throughout its 20-year history.

Prince William, who is BAFTA's President, sent the team a message to congratulate them on the award.

This award is richly deserved and I hope you have a wonderful evening.

He said: "As President of BAFTA, it's my absolutely pleasure to congratulate DIY SOS on receiving a BAFTA Special Award.

"This award recognises the achievements of DIY SOS, its commitment to improving people's lives and highlighting important issues and the efforts of all those who have worked so hard to make this a reality for the past 20 years."

What an honor 💫👑🏆 https://t.co/pj20WqxAUq — DIY SOS (@DIYSOS) December 17, 2019

He continued: "My experiences as a volunteer enabled me to see this incredible work first-hand when helping to renovate an entire street in Manchester to provide 17 homes for veterans.

"And witnessing the rebuilding of a boxing club and a community centre in the area affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

"I also know that DIY SOS continues to offer emerging talent a foot in the door which perfectly aligns with BAFTA's to champion creativity and opportunity within the British film, games and television industries."

The duke added: "This award is richly deserved and I hope you have a wonderful evening."

On receiving the Special Award on behalf of the DIY SOS production team, presenter Nick said: "It is a huge honour for us and for everyone that’s taken part, the 20,000 volunteers, everyone that gave us the materials.

Nick said receiving the award is a "huge honour" (Credit: Wenn)

"We’ll keep doing this as long as we can because it does change people’s lives. We accept this on behalf of everyone that’s taken part and our production crew. We’re really, really proud of this, Thank you."

Krishnendu Majumdar, Deputy Chair of BAFTA, said: "We are so pleased to be recognising DIY SOS and the team behind the show for their inspiring work up and down the country.

"Over the past 20 years the programme has offered many emerging talent a foot in the door, nurturing this talent and teaching the skills needed to work in the ever-changing television industry.

"This work compliments BAFTAs aim to champion creativity and opportunity for new talent with the film, games and television industries. Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved recognition."

.@BAFTA honoured @DIYSOS with a special award @BristolOldVic last night, to honour the show's roots in the city & in recognition of its creative contribution to television throughout its 20-year history. BAFTA president HRH The Duke of Cambridge sent his congrats via video pic.twitter.com/lSBmnPyoVB — The Bristol Magazine (@thebristolmag) December 17, 2019

DIY SOS: The Big Build was BAFTA-nominated in the Television Feature category in 2012 and received National Television Awards for Factual Entertainment in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016.

The show won the TV Choice Award for Best Lifestyle Show and the TV Times Editor’s Choice Award this year.

