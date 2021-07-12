Prince William was “taking no nonsense” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from early on, it’s been claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge has had a strained relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the past few years.

However, according to a royal expert, William has been “very firm” on pushing back against the couple.

William apparently took no nonsense from Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘taking no nonsense with Prince Harry and Meghan’

The Mail on Sunday’s diarist Charlotte Griffiths told Palace Confidential on MailPlus: “Most people thought the main blame for the fall-out was not Meghan, but instead the brothers themselves.

Read more: Prince William ‘sickened’ by racist abuse aimed at England players after Euro 2020 final

“A new picture is emerging that William is much tougher in this situation than we previously thought.

“He is very, very firm, he was much tougher behind the scenes very early on. He was not taking anymore nonsense from very early on it seems.”

Harry and Meghan made allegations about the royal family in their Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry has ‘strained relationship’ with Charles too

Meanwhile, Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles is reportedly not on the best terms.

However, reports suggest the Prince of Wales was ready to offer an olive branch to his youngest son.

Sources claimed that Charles had planned a “one-to-one” dinner with Harry to “thrash things out”.

Harry has made a string of scathing comments and allegations about his family, which has led to the relationships to become more and more strained.

William and Harry’s relationship reportedly strained (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, back in March, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview.

They claimed they were cut off financially by the royals and alleged there were ‘concerns’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

In the months following the interview, Harry took swipes at Charles’ parenting and even accused the royal family of ‘neglect’ when it came to discussing his mental health problems.

However, Meghan and Harry will reportedly return to the UK in September for a memorial service to honour Harry and William’s late mother Princess Diana.

Read more: Meghan Markle news: Ex-husband ‘felt like he was something stuck to bottom of her shoe’

Experts have suggested the couple may bring son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet.

Will the family heal their rift?

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.