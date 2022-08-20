Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling during royal engagements
News

Prince William set for US trip without wife Kate Middleton

William has important engagements

By Entertainment Daily

Prince William is set to fly to the United States next month without his wife Kate Middleton, in latest news.

According to ITV, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, is be heading to New York. This is to find solutions for the planet.

Prince William‘s trip marks the same week that world leaders will be meeting for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He will also be present at his Earthshot Prize’s innovation summit.

Prince William smiling and waving during The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards
William is heading to the United States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news

The prince founded Earthshot Prize to find solutions to the planet’s problems. He hosted last year’s ceremony in the UK.

Announcing the news of this year’s summit on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account tweeted: “The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we’re heading to Boston!

“Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we’ll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022.”

This year’s prize awards ceremony will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, in December.

2021 winners will be present to speak about how the money they received benefitted their work for the environment.

William will be present at a summit during his trip to New York.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling during royal engagement
It seems Kate won’t join William in the States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earthshot Prize’s innovation summit

Mr Bloomberg said: “As global leaders get set to gather in New York, the Bloomberg team is working with our partners Prince William and The Earthshot Prize to showcase the most innovative climate solutions and help them spread more quickly.”

Hannah Jones, Chief Executive of the Earthshot Prize, also said: “The impact of our 2021 Earthshot Finalists underscores the critical mandate we have to accelerate and scale groundbreaking solutions from around the world if we are to address key issues facing our planet.”

Read more: William and Kate ‘giving up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’

Elsewhere in royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be meeting with charities that are close to their heart.

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway Derek Draper
Kate Garraway by Derek Draper’s side as he’s rushed to hosptial for surgery, according to reports
Chloe Madeley baby
Chloe Madeley shares first photo of newborn daughter and reveals cute name
Denise Welch in green blazer on TV show
Denise Welch stuns Instagram fans with gorgeous swimsuit snap
Kate Garraway and her husband, Derek Draper, who is battling the impact of Covid
Kate Garraway’s heartbreaking confession about her marriage to Derek Draper
Prince William and Kate Middleton during royal engagements
William and Kate ‘giving up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’
Maisie Smith and Max George smiling
Maisie Smith and Max George ‘spotted holding hands’ amid ‘dating’ rumours