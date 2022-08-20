Prince William set for US trip without wife Kate Middleton

Prince William is set to fly to the United States next month without his wife Kate Middleton, in latest news.

According to ITV, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, is be heading to New York. This is to find solutions for the planet.

Prince William‘s trip marks the same week that world leaders will be meeting for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He will also be present at his Earthshot Prize’s innovation summit.

William is heading to the United States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news

The prince founded Earthshot Prize to find solutions to the planet’s problems. He hosted last year’s ceremony in the UK.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we’re heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we’ll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

Announcing the news of this year’s summit on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account tweeted: “The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we’re heading to Boston!

“Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we’ll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022.”

This year’s prize awards ceremony will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, in December.

2021 winners will be present to speak about how the money they received benefitted their work for the environment.

William will be present at a summit during his trip to New York.

It seems Kate won’t join William in the States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earthshot Prize’s innovation summit

Mr Bloomberg said: “As global leaders get set to gather in New York, the Bloomberg team is working with our partners Prince William and The Earthshot Prize to showcase the most innovative climate solutions and help them spread more quickly.”

Hannah Jones, Chief Executive of the Earthshot Prize, also said: “The impact of our 2021 Earthshot Finalists underscores the critical mandate we have to accelerate and scale groundbreaking solutions from around the world if we are to address key issues facing our planet.”

Elsewhere in royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be meeting with charities that are close to their heart.

