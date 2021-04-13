BBC Prince Philip coverage has reportedly attracted a record number of complaints for the broadcaster.

According to reports, over 100,000 have taken issue with the Beeb’s coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh‘s death.

Reports claim more than 100,000 complained about the BBC’s coverage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC Prince Philip coverage the most complained about TV moment?

The Sun claimed on Tuesday (April 13) that the number of complaints has now surpassed 100,000, making it the most complained-about moment in TV history.

After Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on Friday (April 9), the BBC changed its TV schedule for specials about the duke’s life.

Amid a backlash over the wall-to-wall coverage, the BBC later provided a dedicated form through which disgruntled viewers could get in touch.

The BBC provided a dedicated complaint form (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

What was the BBC’s response?

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance.”

When contacted for additional comment, a BBC spokesperson clarified that the broadcaster is yet to confirm the number of complaints it has received.

They also explained that the creation of a dedicated complaints form is not “out of the ordinary”. It is part of the BBC’s protocol when it does receive a high number of complaints pertaining to one topic.

The BBC will announce the number of complaints it received this Thursday (April 15).

According to The Sun, if the 100,000 figure is correct, it would make coverage of Prince Philip’s death by far the most complained about TV moment.

Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New complaints record?

The BBC’s airing of Jerry Springer: The Musical, in 2005, was the previous record holder, according to the newspaper, with 63,000 complaints. Similarly, comedian Russell Brand’s prank call to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs in 2008 garnered 42,000.

Prince Philip died on Friday at Windsor Castle, following several weeks in hospital and an operation on his heart. The Queen was reportedly at his side.

Members of his family paid tribute, including Prince Harry, who has reportedly returned to the UK and is isolating ahead of the funeral on Saturday (April 17).

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex struck a personal tone as he described his grandfather as a “legend of banter” and a “master of the barbecue”.

