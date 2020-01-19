Royal fans feel sorry for the Queen after Harry and Meghan announcement

Royals fans have expressed sympathy for the Queen after she released an official statement regarding Harry and Meghan stepping down from their royal duties on Saturday.

Taking to EntertainmentDaily's Facebook page, dozens of readers said they didn't believe the Queen deserved such stress placed on her at the age of 93.

The Queen has appeared at church today (Sunday) (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry's dream job revealed by royal reporter

One commenter wrote: "The Queen doesn't deserve all the stress she's a lovely lady."

A second posted: "Omg...that must break our Queen's heart. Let them get on with it, still feel for Harry...what will be will be."

A third user posted: "How to really upset your grandmother who's looked out for you most of your life Her Maj doesn't deserve this kick in face."

And a fourth remarked: "So sad for Harry. This is basically an abdication of a Royal Prince, so sorry for our Queen who has never put a foot wrong since 1952 and also the rest of the family."

A fifth commented: "I feel so sorry for Her Majesty the Queen. This must have been so difficult for her. But I have to say first class decision."

Others appeared to agree with the latter's comment, with several writing that they believed the Queen had made the right decision.

Read more: Lewis star Laurence Fox in race row over Meghan Markle debate

One argued: "Well it's the right decision, the Queen did good. Now perhaps they will be happy to move on to their new lives!"

That must break our Queen's heart

A second seemed to agree: "Good. Love the Queen. It must have been a hard decision for her but the right one. Just hope Harry is happy."

The Queen issued a formal statement on Saturday regarding the final outcome of the 'Megxit' negotiations, over a week after Meghan and Harry announced they were "stepping down" from their senior royal duties.

Her statement read: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use HRH titles

"It is my whole family’s hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

It is believed that Harry will soon be departing the UK to join Meghan and their eight month old son, Archie, in Vancouver Island, Canada, where they are currently residing.

What do you think of this story? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.