Prince Harry reveals he's been receiving therapy 'to cope with the loss of his mum'

Prince Harry has revealed that he has been receiving therapy for the 'last three years to cope with the loss of his mum'.

The Prince, 35, and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit the royal family when they announced they would be stepping back from senior duties.

And now the Prince revealed his anguish in his first speech since he walked away from the UK.

Harry gave his first speech since leaving the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'considering six-figure sum to appear in TV advert'

The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan, 38, appeared at an event in Florida, where he gave an emotional speech to a crowd gathered at a function hosted by banking firm JP Morgan in Miami.

After Meghan gave a short address, where she spoke about her 'love for her husband', Harry took to the stage.

In his speech, he said that he had started to see a therapist to help with the 'trauma' of losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12-years-old in 1997.

A source told the newspaper: "He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

"Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.

"He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child."

William also spoke of his anguish at his mother's death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry previously said in 2017 that he had sought the help of a therapist at the age of 28 after 'two years of chaos'.

In the BBC One documentary - Diana, 7 Days - aired around the 20th anniversary of her death, Harry and his brother, Prince William, explained to viewers how they found out about their mother's death and how it affected them.

William said: "I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy.

"You feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself: ‘Why me?’ All the time: ‘Why, what have I done? Why has this happened to us?’"

Harry also revealed his anguish and described his reaction was one of 'disbelief' and that he 'refused to accept it'.

The Duke fears history repeated itself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry's close friend says he 'has suffered a lot'

Harry's wife, the outgoing Duchess of Sussex, is set for a court battle after she took legal action against the Mail On Sunday.

The newspaper allegedly published personal letters written by the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

With Thomas prepared to take the stand against his daughter, he vowed that 'everything will come out' in the potentially damaging court trial.

Harry also admitted his "deepest fear is history repeating itself" in reference to the press' treatment of his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.