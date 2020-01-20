Prince Harry reveals he had 'no other option but to step back' from the royal family

The Duke of Sussex shocked the world when he announced that he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, were to step down as "senior" members of the royal family.

Now he has now broken his silence on the matter after it was revealed he and Meghan would be giving up their HRH titles and stepping back from royal duties.

Speaking at an event for his charity Sentebale, held at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London last night (January 19), he said: "So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective."

Harry arrives at the Sentebale event in London (Credit: Splash News)

Harry added: "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

Harry then quipped: "Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray!"

The father of one continued: "I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with. "

Harry confirmed: "We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve."

Harry went on to admit the decision to stand down brought him "great sadness".

Harry said he and Meghan came to the decision after months of talks (Credit: Splash News)

He added: "For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly."

He added it came after "so many months of talks after so many years of challenges".

The prince admitted: "And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

Harry was also keen to clarify what the future would hold for himself and Meghan when it came to their royal roles.

"What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding," he said.

The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.

Harry added sadly: "Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible."

He concluded: "When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us."

Harry leaves The Ivy after making his landmark speech (Credit: Splash News)

Harry's comments came after his first public appearance since he announced he was stepping down as a senior royal last week.

